The Best Way To Cook Flat Beans

As long as the flat beans spend some time cooking in a liquid or steam-based setting, they are malleable to additional techniques. You can simply boil them in salt water for under 10 minutes and cool in an ice bath. From there, they will pair well with sauces and vinaigrettes, for example, zingy vinegar and mustard combinations. Or, for another flavor-packed option, saute the parboiled beans with aromatics in a pan. They pair beautifully with garlic, onion, and chili flakes or more creative additions like anchovies and tomato. Alternatively, bring in some smoke by throwing the part-cooked beans on the grill; charcoal especially will yield a flavorful result. No matter which method you go for, consider spritzing your beans with some citrus and herbs once they're cooked, as they do well with bright flavors.

The other principal method for preparing flat beans is braising. The vegetable tastes especially good when cooked in a little olive oil, and will turn a golden hue after five minutes or so. The thing to remember is that these beans are great at carrying bold flavors, whether it's through adding flavored broth, being sauteed with aromatics and spices, sprinkled with herbs, or a combination of methods. The beans will absorb all of the components, yielding a terrifically flavorful result.