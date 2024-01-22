14 TikTok Egg Dishes You Need To Try
American supermarkets offer an incredible range of brands, flavors, and nearly every variety of food. Even the quaint, simple grocery list of milk, eggs, and bread can be fulfilled in numerous different ways. Eggs, which might seem simple enough, vary dramatically in color inside and out. Though we have our favorite egg brands, one truth nearly always holds: We always have some eggs stashed in our fridge. After all, in a pinch, they can form the basis of a great meal.
Though we've grown up with certain favorite egg dishes, we're always excited to learn new and delicious ways to prepare the humble egg. One of our go-to sources for excellent recipes is TikTok. Here, the recipes range from reimagined takes on the classic hard-boiled egg to dishes that are cherished staples in cultures around the world. TikTok showcases a myriad of ways food — not just eggs — can be transformed and enjoyed. Our seemingly endless scrolling is a journey through flavors and traditions, bringing the global culinary scene right into our kitchens.
After trying out some of these recipes, you'll definitely be inspired to keep a steady supply of eggs in your fridge. Whether for a quick breakfast, an inventive snack, or a hearty meal, these TikTok-inspired egg dishes are poised to become a regular part of your culinary repertoire.
Roman bacon and eggs
We're not at all ashamed to admit that since we first tried Chef Max Mariola's Roman Bacon and Eggs, we've been enjoying it on repeat. The recipe itself is simple, calling for parmesan cheese, pecorino, crusty bread, heavy cream, eggs, and bacon or guanciale. Although the recipe highly recommends guanciale, we have found that bacon is delicious as well.
First, fry up your bacon, and while that's cooking, make the sauce using cream, pecorino, and parmesan cheese. Be sure to give the cheese plenty of time to melt into the cream and become one delicious sauce. Be sure to get blocks of cheese and shred it yourself for that perfect melt. Then, once the bacon is done, scoop it out and set it aside for later. Fry up your eggs in the leftover bacon grease. For plating, place the eggs first, cover them with your gooey, melty, cheesy sauce, and top with bacon. We like to toast our bread, which has been coated with butter, and use it to dip into the eggs and cream. Try this once, and you'll want it in your menu rotation forever.
Spicy sweet and sour fried eggs
For a quick meal that's ready in roughly ten minutes (not including rice cooking time), give the spicy sweet and sour fried eggs a try. This dish offers a lot of versatility, and there's a good chance you already have most of the ingredients for tonight's dinner.
Begin by making your rice. We love using one of our all-time favorite specialty appliances, the rice cooker, for this task because it frees up space on the stove to work on the magic of this dish. Start by preparing your sauce. This can be tweaked to suit your own tastes, but tiffycooks on TikTok recommends soy sauce, ketchup, rice vinegar, garlic, sugar, chili oil, and some cornstarch to thicken it. Fry up your eggs and then add the sauce directly into the pan to allow it to thicken and warm. Serve this over your warm rice and dig in. We've also enjoyed switching out the white sugar for brown sugar, omitting the ketchup, and replacing the chili oil with sriracha. We also like adding some lemon juice directly into the sauce for a bit more bite.
Shakshuka
We love fire-roasted shakshuka, and MiledEats shares a delicious version of this dish that is popular in Israel and has roots in northeastern Africa. You'll need a large frying pan with plenty of olive oil to sauté onions, red peppers, cumin, turmeric, and smoked paprika. Allow that to blend well before adding tomato paste, giving it more time to cook than the garlic.
Then, the real sauce begins to come together. Add the tomatoes and a little water. Once it reaches a perfect, jam-like consistency, make spaces for your eggs and crack them right in. Let them cook until they appear done, then top them with chopped chives for some extra freshness and color and dig in. We like to enjoy this dish the same way we do the Roman eggs: with crusty bread. This is a delicious, veggie-forward way to enjoy eggs, and though it'll take a bit longer than other quick egg dishes, this one is worth the extra time.
Spicy heavy cream eggs
The spicy heavy cream eggs from Nadia Aidi are like a mix of the best parts of the Roman eggs and spicy sweet and sour fried eggs, and the best news is that they take nearly no time at all and are super flavorful. You'll just need heavy cream, eggs, chili oil, seasoning salt, and chives.
As many of these dishes do, use that big frying pan, and pour some cream into your preheated pan. Add the chili oil, and then gently place your eggs in there. Cover the pan and allow them to cook to your preferred doneness. Once they're set, sprinkle with seasoned salt and chives, and add more chili oil to taste. We also love this one with some everything bagel seasoning on top instead of seasoned salt. In no time, your eggs will be ready, and we think this dish would taste divine sandwiched between pieces of toasted bread for a spicy, creamy egg sandwich like no other.
Tiger eggs
One of the quickest, most satisfying lunches we can pull straight from the fridge and enjoy is a hard-boiled egg. So, when we saw the tiger eggs from jortskitchen appear on our TikTok feed, we knew we were in for a treat.
This recipe starts by simply boiling some eggs and making a few shallow cuts in each egg to allow some sauce to seep into them. Then, fry them in oil in a pan until they reach a satisfying golden brown color. You'll add a sauce made of soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, gochujang, garlic, diced chilies, a can of beer, and a little salt and pepper. After that, pour the sauce right in with the eggs and give it some time to thicken on the heat, topping it off with shallots and sesame seeds. This is the saucy version of classic hard-boiled eggs, but we can imagine this quickly becoming a fantastic lunch.
Crispy mozzarella eggs
We absolutely adore a quesadilla, and we can't think of many ways to make it better than by adding an egg and replacing the tortilla. Don't get us wrong, tortillas are delicious, but using a tortilla made of cheese? Come on; that's even better.
To make crispy mozzarella eggs from Alexarciab, take a pan and toast up a bed of mozzarella cheese. Once it's all melted and forms a nice base, crack two eggs and add two or three slices of tomato. Watch those eggs until they start to look done, then fold the cheese tortilla onto itself until you have something resembling a cheesy quesadilla. This is a simple and delicious way to enjoy eggs, packed with protein from the mozzarella and eggs. Though Alexarciab's TikTok used two eggs, we see no reason why you couldn't crack three if you wanted a little extra. For a Caprese-style twist, add some fresh basil and a balsamic glaze to elevate this dish. If tomatoes aren't your thing, avocado would make a delicious alternative.
Çilbir
If you're looking for the perfect way to add spice to your morning, Çilbir, also known as Turkish eggs, is a delicious option. This recipe, featured by travelandmunchies on TikTok, screams fixation breakfast with its complexity and flavor. With a delicious balance of spice and cream, this one has everything.
Start with a super creamy base of yogurt mixed with garlic. You can also add dill to the yogurt for extra zing. Spread this at the bottom of a plate, then top it with poached eggs. Finish the dish with a sauce made of melted butter and olive oil, seasoned with red pepper, paprika, and Aleppo pepper. The goal is to create a red and spicy sauce that gets drizzled over the eggs, adding more flavor and contrasting beautifully with the smooth yogurt base. This dish is best served with some crispy bread that's been lightly toasted, perfect for soaking up all the deliciousness.
Egg drop soup
We love ordering egg drop soup whenever we get Chinese takeout, but Cassie shows us how to make it at home. The process is as simple as taking three eggs and whisking them until well combined.
Use a container with a spout for easy pouring into the soup later. Add a little bit of water to the eggs to ensure they pour smoothly. Then, heat some chicken broth on your stove, mixing in soy sauce, garlic powder, turmeric for that perfect color, and enough white pepper to suit your taste. You can also add some chicken bouillon for extra flavor. Next, thicken the broth with a flour and water slurry. The key step involves slowly stirring your hot broth as you gradually add the egg mixture to create those iconic egg drop ribbons. Finish the whole dish with some toasted sesame oil for that perfect added touch. This soup will likely become a new favorite in your home, especially since it's a delicious dish that can be easily made with ingredients already in your pantry and refrigerator.
Mayak gyeran
Some of our favorite egg dishes from TikTok are ready in no time flat, offering a quick way to get a meal on the table. However, mayak gyeran, which Jean Choi translates to drug eggs, requires a bit more prep work.
You'll start by preparing simple soft-boiled eggs so that the yolk has a jelly-like consistency in the middle. Then, prepare your sauce made of soy sauce, honey, garlic, green onions, chili peppers, and sesame seeds. Place your peeled soft-boiled eggs into the container with your sauce, and let them marinate in the refrigerator overnight to work their magic. The next day, remove your eggs and serve them over warm rice. You can heat the eggs or enjoy them cold; both are delicious. Though this recipe requires a bit of extra time and effort, you'll certainly thank your past self for having the forethought to make these delicious eggs ready for lunch the next day.
Feta fried eggs
Mozzarella eggs are great, but sometimes, mozzarella is just too mild. In situations like these, we love Feta Fried Eggs from graceelkus. Of all the recipes we've come across, this one is finished the quickest and offers the perfect balance of tart and smooth flavors.
Start by adding a nice layer of feta cheese to your frying pan with an opening in the middle. Crack an egg right in the middle of the cheese when it looks nicely melted. Season with everything bagel seasoning, red pepper flakes, or other favorite seasonings, and let it cook to the doneness you prefer. Then, scoop up the egg and feta with a spatula and place it on a warm tortilla topped with smashed avocado. The tortilla is super handy for folding in half and eating it like a taco. This dish has the benefits of being easy to eat, quick to make, and satisfying enough to get your day going.
Egg chips
If you love fried food as much as we do, you've probably tried to make nearly every food imaginable in fried form. While we love experimenting and trying new things, we recently came across a recipe on TikTok from Franzie that completely took us by surprise. You don't typically think of eggs in an ultra-crispy form, but that's exactly what you create with egg chips.
Franzie instructs us to take two eggs and whisk them ultra-well before combining flour, cornstarch, and cold water. Mix this into the eggs, giving it a good stir to combine everything. Add in some ice cubes to cool it down and ensure ultra-crispy results. Dollop the mixture into hot oil to create crispy fries that can rival even the crispiest potato chips. Sprinkle salt, pepper, cheese, and maybe even some paprika. Serve this unique snack with whatever dip you prefer for a satisfying and delicious treat.
Egyptian fried boiled eggs
Beid Meza'lil, also known as Egyptian Fried Boiled Eggs, is a delightful and straightforward dish to prepare, offering a unique twist on the classic hard-boiled egg. The Mediterranean Dish recommends beginning with hard-boiled eggs that are solid yet tender.
Once boiled, peel them carefully to keep the whites intact. The next step is where the magic happens: Heat a blend of oil and ghee or butter in a flat-bottomed pan until it's sizzling. Add your peeled hard-boiled eggs to the pan. The key is to keep them moving, gently turning them to ensure an even, golden crust forms all around, which adds a delightful texture and rich flavor to the eggs.
When your eggs are beautifully golden and crispy, it's time to assemble them the way The Mediterranean Dish recommends serving them. Create a bed of bright, fresh vegetables like crisp cucumber, spicy radishes, juicy tomatoes, and perhaps some tangy feta cheese. Drizzle these with a touch of high-quality olive oil to enhance those flavors. Gently place your fried boiled eggs atop this vibrant vegetable medley. The combination of the warm, crispy eggs with the cool, fresh salad creates a delicious blend of textures and flavors.
Mexican street corn deviled eggs
At nearly every family gathering we attend, someone brings deviled eggs. Now, don't get us wrong, classic deviled eggs are absolutely delicious. But if you're looking to switch it up a bit, Healthy All Day Long offers a delicious twist on the traditional recipe.
Like with all deviled eggs, you'll need to start by hard-boiling however many eggs you want to prepare. After peeling, slicing, and removing the yolks, dip the intact whites in a plate of Tajin seasoning to coat the top of each egg. Mix the egg yolks, red onion, pepper, roasted corn, lime, sour cream, mayo, a bit more Tajin, cilantro, and cotija cheese for the filling. Blend everything well, then transfer the mixture into a Ziploc bag for easier piping. Generously fill the center of each egg white with the mixture and top with a little more green onion for that extra flair. This recipe offers a beautiful and fresh way to switch up the classic deviled egg, bringing a new twist to a familiar favorite.
Deviled eggs burgers
Mexican Street Corn Deviled Eggs offers a delightful twist on the classic deviled egg flavor. But if you're looking for an even more unique take, Mr. T and JJ on TikTok recommend Deviled Egg Burgers. This recipe enhances the familiar deviled egg by incorporating a miniature cheesy burger slice between the two halves of the egg. It adds a delectable richness to the experience and provides an incredible bite to these simple appetizers.
The beauty of this particular recipe lies in its simplicity and familiarity. You prepare the deviled eggs as you typically would, but then elevate them by adding the mini burger slice. This fusion enriches the flavor and presents the dish in a new fashion, sure to astonish people with its deliciousness. The best part is that you can use cooking techniques and recipes you're already comfortable with, simply repurposing them to create something utterly surprising and delightful.