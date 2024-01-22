14 TikTok Egg Dishes You Need To Try

American supermarkets offer an incredible range of brands, flavors, and nearly every variety of food. Even the quaint, simple grocery list of milk, eggs, and bread can be fulfilled in numerous different ways. Eggs, which might seem simple enough, vary dramatically in color inside and out. Though we have our favorite egg brands, one truth nearly always holds: We always have some eggs stashed in our fridge. After all, in a pinch, they can form the basis of a great meal.

Though we've grown up with certain favorite egg dishes, we're always excited to learn new and delicious ways to prepare the humble egg. One of our go-to sources for excellent recipes is TikTok. Here, the recipes range from reimagined takes on the classic hard-boiled egg to dishes that are cherished staples in cultures around the world. TikTok showcases a myriad of ways food — not just eggs — can be transformed and enjoyed. Our seemingly endless scrolling is a journey through flavors and traditions, bringing the global culinary scene right into our kitchens.

After trying out some of these recipes, you'll definitely be inspired to keep a steady supply of eggs in your fridge. Whether for a quick breakfast, an inventive snack, or a hearty meal, these TikTok-inspired egg dishes are poised to become a regular part of your culinary repertoire.