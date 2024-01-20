What To Do If You Find Orange Roe In Shrimp

There's something disconcerting about finding an unexpected surprise in your food, but if you discover an orange trail in your shrimp, you may have hit gold. It all depends on your point of view. The tiny translucent orange orbs, about .38 mm in diameter, are shrimp eggs. They are perfectly safe to eat and chock-full of nutritional goodness in the form of vitamin B12, minerals, essential fatty acids, amino acids, phospholipids, and carotenoids. And although some crustacean lovers choose to discard them, others swear shrimp eggs rank among the tastiest bounties of the sea. In fact, they are considered a delicacy in some parts of the world.

Also known as roe and, and in certain circles, caviar (although, technically the term caviar applies only to sturgeon roe), shrimp roe can be eaten on its own or incorporated into more complex dishes. Given its gelatinous texture and subtle sweetness, it works especially well with pasta and sauces. But before you decide what to do with shrimp roe, you have to get to it. To harvest roe from fresh shrimp, grab the whole shrimp by its head. Hold it belly up and press two fingers into the groove between the head and the body. Slowly swipe down, scooping the roe away from the body as you swipe. (Heads already removed? Just start at the top of the body and swipe toward the tail). By the time you finish collecting the roe, you'll have a feel for its texture, but what about flavor?