Adding Blueberries To Cranberry Sauce Gives Every Bite A Sweeter Burst

Cranberry sauce is a staple in festive meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other special occasions. But let's be honest — while it may be a holiday essential, very rarely is it someone's favorite part of their meal, even if it is homemade. Cranberries on their own have a distinctly sour flavor, which carries over into the sauce, even if sugar is added to the recipe. This tartness may stand out against a richer meal with turkey and mashed potatoes, but it also means the condiment often gets pushed to the side of the plate.

If you want to give your cranberry sauce a major upgrade, try adding blueberries to it. You'll still get the tartness cranberries are known for, as their taste is so distinct that it will still shine with the new ingredient. But blueberries will give your final product much more sweetness, which will help temper the lip-puckering quality of the cranberries, as well as add a more complex fruity flavor and a juicy texture. As a result, you may be able to add less sugar to your recipe. And all in all, you'll end up with a yummy condiment that you can use beyond your next holiday meal.