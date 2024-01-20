The Difference Between Using Chocolate Vs Cocoa In Brownies

Brownies may be a universally beloved dessert, but there's a wide range of opinions on how to do them best, and what you put in them can change their character dramatically. You may be a fudgy brownie person who wants a dense, gooey slab of chocolate that melts in your mouth, or you may prefer the softer, airier texture of cakey brownies. Either way, the one big thing both folks can agree upon is that the other side is totally wrong.

We aren't here to tell you what kind of brownie to like, or which is better; we are here to help you get whichever type of brownie you want. And while there are plenty of choices you have when making brownies that will end up affecting the final taste and texture, the most important is the choice between chocolate and cocoa powder. The big variation between cocoa and chocolate comes from how each is produced. Cocoa powder is made from dried and ground cacao beans, which have had the cocoa butter separated from the cocoa solids. Chocolate on the other hand is made with the whole cacao bean, and contains both solids and butter, with about 55% of the share taken by butter. That means chocolate is both less concentrated in cocoa flavor, and contains plenty of fat by itself. Those two differences produce some very different brownies.