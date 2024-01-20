For A Pho Taste Without The Noodles, Boil Rice In Pre-Made Broth
When in need of something comforting to eat, soup is typically the first thing that comes to mind. Whether it's chicken noodle or minestrone, a few chunks of meat or vegetables swimming around in broth is sure to uplift one's spirits. As delicious as it can be, sometimes you'd rather chew your food than sip it. To encapsulate the warmth of soup in bite-sized form, boil rice in pho broth.
A Vietnamese staple, pho is the remedy for a melancholic spirit. A warming, spicy broth filled with rice noodles, meat, basil, bean sprouts, onions, and an abundance of fresh herbs, the soup beckons you to lay all your worries in its steamy broth. The noodles certainly make the meal, but if you don't have any available or simply don't want to maneuver chopsticks and a spoon simultaneously, rice soaks up the flavors like a dream.
Simmering rice in broth isn't a particularly new technique, but to nail down the flavors of pho, it'll take more time than just using store-bought stock. Beef bones lend pho its deep flavor; simmering it can take up to 10 hours, making it a whole day affair. Rounded out with fresh, biting herbs like shiso and Thai basil and grounded with fish sauce, onions, star anise, and ginger, the broth must be boiled for hours. Once finished, cook the rice like normal, covering the grain in the peppery broth. Within 20 minutes, the broth should be fully absorbed with the rice ready to serve.
How to serve pho-infused rice
Embedded with the most incredible flavor, it's hard to imagine that pho rice needs anything more. However, a plate of pho fried rice will make you think differently. After cooking the pho rice, refrigerate it for around an hour or two. Add chopped ginger, onions, garlic, and carrots to an oil-laden wok and cook over medium heat. After they've softened, pour in the rice, along with an egg and soy sauce, and cook until done. Serve with crunchy Taiwanese popcorn chicken for the perfect comforting meal.
One of the best things about pho is all the delicious add-ins. From the spicy green chilis to the earthy herbs, they make the soup what it is. After removing the beef bones, add the rice straight in and simmer them for pho rice tacos. The aromatics bring a world of flavor and texture to the dish. While the rice is boiling, heat ground beef in a pan with ground chili, ginger, garlic, sugar, ground cardamom, and star anise. Assemble the ingredients into a taco and top it off with crunchy red cabbage.
If handheld meals aren't your thing, make a spicy, savory grain bowl with the broth-infused rice. After it's cooked, add it to a bowl along with stir-fried bok choy, spicy ground beef, crunchy bean sprouts, green onions, and sliced chiles. Top it off with soy sauce and a lime wedge for a bright, zesty flavor.