For A Pho Taste Without The Noodles, Boil Rice In Pre-Made Broth

When in need of something comforting to eat, soup is typically the first thing that comes to mind. Whether it's chicken noodle or minestrone, a few chunks of meat or vegetables swimming around in broth is sure to uplift one's spirits. As delicious as it can be, sometimes you'd rather chew your food than sip it. To encapsulate the warmth of soup in bite-sized form, boil rice in pho broth.

A Vietnamese staple, pho is the remedy for a melancholic spirit. A warming, spicy broth filled with rice noodles, meat, basil, bean sprouts, onions, and an abundance of fresh herbs, the soup beckons you to lay all your worries in its steamy broth. The noodles certainly make the meal, but if you don't have any available or simply don't want to maneuver chopsticks and a spoon simultaneously, rice soaks up the flavors like a dream.

Simmering rice in broth isn't a particularly new technique, but to nail down the flavors of pho, it'll take more time than just using store-bought stock. Beef bones lend pho its deep flavor; simmering it can take up to 10 hours, making it a whole day affair. Rounded out with fresh, biting herbs like shiso and Thai basil and grounded with fish sauce, onions, star anise, and ginger, the broth must be boiled for hours. Once finished, cook the rice like normal, covering the grain in the peppery broth. Within 20 minutes, the broth should be fully absorbed with the rice ready to serve.