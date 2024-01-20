Rhubarb And Ginger Give Your Gin Fizz Cocktail A Tart And Spicy Twist

There's no doubt about it — gin is a polarizing spirit. While critics may point to its assertive juniper character as a reason for avoiding gin-based cocktails, there's so much more to gin than mere juniper. Many gins on the market bring in a host of botanical ingredients to create their unique take on the spirit, and these botanicals — from cucumber to a melange of citrus and spices — make gin ideal for creating delightfully complex cocktails.

The gin fizz, like many other classic cocktails, is ripe for reinterpretation. While the old-school version relies on egg whites and furious cocktail shaker agitation for its foamy top, fresher takes on the gin fizz — like Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye's rhubarb ginger fizz — lean on sparkling wine.

What's most distinctive about Rye's recipe, though, is the vibrant, mouthwatering addition of tart rhubarb and spicy fresh ginger, making the rhubarb ginger fizz a memorable cocktail experience that brings the juniper notes of gin into a beguiling balance.