How To Store Petits Fours For Optimal Freshness

If you've ever made a cake, pastry, confectionery, or dessert, you know that its quality partly hinges on how fresh it tastes. Of course, the same applies to any food, but you can't salvage an almost-stale carrot cake cookie the same way you can revive wilting lettuce by swirling it in ice-cold water. So it's within the realm of reason to strive to preserve the fresh state of your baked goods. This includes petits fours — an even further cry from limp lettuce than carrot cake cookies.

Petits fours are bite-sized French teacakes or confectionery that are often diversely decorated. Most petits fours you come across will comprise a cake, a filling, and a topping. And although there are four types of petits fours, this 3-layered structure remains a common theme across many of them. Other versions include miniature cakes and pastries, and occasionally they depart from sweet ingredients altogether with a savory theme. But they are all baked goods that require proper care to keep them optimally fresh.

Because of the delicacy of petits fours, they need extra caution in storing than larger cakes. Their combination of different layers made of various substances means care for each layer. So you will have to take into account that one layer may start to go bad quicker than another, making them a tricky treat to preserve, but worth the extra attention if done right.