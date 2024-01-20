Why You Should Freeze Beef Before Making Steak Tartare

Ordering steak tartare at a restaurant doesn't seem nearly as nerve-inducing as preparing the dish at home. Despite any concerns over working with raw meat, the truth is that crafting an elegant tartare is pretty simple. In fact, by following a few tips and tricks like freezing the beef beforehand, you're pretty much geared for success.

Read through any recipe for steak tartare on the internet or in the pages of your favorite cookbooks and you'll likely come across these vital instructions: Chill the beef. The reason why this step is a must, is simple. Placing a filet somewhere cold like the freezer helps the meat become firmer, making it significantly easier to work with. Whether the filet is hand-minced or placed through a grinder, a colder and stiffer cut will maintain its shape better. Plus, since the meat is less likely to become smeared into a paste that's reminiscent of raw hamburger, chilled beef also makes for a more aesthetic tartare.

If that weren't enough, freezing even comes with a safety benefit. While there are always risks involved with consuming raw meat, Food Safety News reports that placing steak in the freezer can prevent the growth of certain bacteria that are responsible for causing illness. As a result, there's no reason why you should ever forgo freezing.