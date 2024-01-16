We Tried And Ranked Every New Cocktail At Epcot's International Festival Of The Arts

Of the four theme parks at the Walt Disney World resort, Epcot is the one that offers a range of culinary and cultural experiences beyond what you expect to enjoy in a theme park. Throughout the year, Epcot plays host to four distinct festivals: The year kicks off with the International Festival of the Arts, followed by the International Flower and Garden Festival, the International Food and Wine Festival, and culminating with the Festival of the Holidays in a barrage of jungle bells and Christmas trees.

As we step into the new year, Epcot kicks off the Festival of the Arts. This month-long celebration is a tribute to imagination and creativity, showcasing an array of artists who create, display, sell, sign, and share their work. Amidst these artistic displays, the park hosts 15 festival kitchens, each representing different countries and art styles, offering both perennial favorites and new culinary delights.

This year, we focused on the latest cocktail additions to the festival's already vibrant mix. To uncover these new beverages, we meticulously compared this year's menus with those from the previous year. Our exploration led us to sample ten distinctive drinks during the festival's opening when we were hosted by Disney. Ranking these, we prioritize flavor as a primary criterion, but we also take into account each drink's presentation and uniqueness. This way, you know which drinks to enjoy as you drink around the world at Epcot, and you don't even need to make a dining reservation to enjoy them