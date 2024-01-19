The Theatrical History Behind The Broadway Cocktail

The world of Broadway has long been synonymous with glamour, drama, and a touch of the extraordinary. With dazzling lights and stunning performances, it's no surprise that Broadway has found its way into the exciting realm of mixology. So, who is to thank for this ongoing trend? In 1999, Sweet Hospitality Group (SHG) created the first featured show cocktail for Lincoln Center Theater's world premiere of Susan Stroman and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical, "Contact." From there, the Broadway cocktail scene experienced something of a renaissance, with more and more theaters creating signature cocktails for their productions during pre-show, intermission, and after the show.

However, Broadway cocktails are not just about the taste; they also play a role in the overall theatrical experience. The beverages are often inspired by the show's theme, characters, or setting. Furthermore, much like a well-scripted play or musical, the typical Broadway cocktail is a carefully composed ensemble of ingredients. The only catch? They need to come together — quickly. SHG has only 15 minutes to serve patrons during intermission, they're able to do this by making batch cocktails, which are pre-made to ensure the audience has their drinks in hand in time for Act Two. The company's service is fast, but the quality products SHG uses in their mixes are not. The team uses premium spirits, craft bitters, flavorings, and syrups in its recipes and tries to buy locally as much as possible.