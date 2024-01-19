When Microwaving Rice, Use The Steam To Wipe The Appliance Clean Afterwards

It's easy to forget about cleaning the microwave until it's too late. Everyone's guilty of leaving a spot of soup splattered on the side from time to time, but that soup can build up pretty quickly. Before long, the inside of your microwave starts looking like a Jackson Pollock — and smelling like a garbage dump.

Fortunately, one of the easiest ways to clean a microwave goes hand-in-hand with one of its most convenient uses. Microwaves are perfect for heating and reheating rice, and other foods that produce steam thanks to the way that microwaves react with water.

While you can buy specialized microwave rice cookers, you can also cook rice by combining water and rice in a loosely-covered microwave-safe bowl and cooking for several minutes before allowing the steam to finish the rice off. While the ratios of time, water, and rice will vary based on the type of rice you're using and the specifications of your microwave, the end result will be the same.

Once you've zapped your rice, uncover it and let it stand as the hot, steamy environment can help you with another job, because this steam can easily serve a secondary purpose. The layer of condensation you see when you open your microwave is perfect for wiping the machine down between deep cleans. Grab a sponge or paper towel and give the inside of the microwave a quick once-over before you shut the door: It's a quick way to keep things clean without much additional effort.