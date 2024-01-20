For Perfectly Textured French Toast, Look To Your Grill

Groggy-eyed and fresh out of bed, lighting up the grill might be the last to-do item on your mind. However, if you want to make an extra delicious batch of French toast for that special someone, you may want to fire up your backyard grill. Slapping custard-soaked pieces of bread onto a clean, hot grate can produce the best French toast you have ever tasted.

Be sure your grill is clean so that remnants from last night's cookout do not make their way into your eggy batch of toasted bread. Once your grill grates are clean, coat the metal in an oil that can withstand heat and get to work mixing the egg-bath of your dreams. Use milk and cream or dairy alternatives, eggs, vanilla, and other spices to your liking. If you happen to plan your breakfast menu in advance, you can create skewers of soaked bread to grill, but sliced pieces from a challah loaf will do equally nicely. In no time, you'll be serving up pieces of French toast that offer both a crunchy crust and a soft, spongy interior that will keep forks busy.