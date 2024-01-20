Give Your Tofu A Crispy Overhaul With A Waffle Iron

All it takes to fall in love with tofu again (or for the first time) is a little creative presentation— and with that in mind, it's time to bust out the waffle iron. Tofu waffles are the 100% vegan shortcut to achieving crispy fried tofu for easy, healthy, everyday meals, and a playful way to keep tofu interesting (or sneak it past picky eaters). Plus, tofu waffles don't require any additional ingredients beyond a brick of tofu.

To make them, drain and slice the tofu into slabs that are roughly as thick as your desired waffle will be, yet thin enough that you can properly close the lid of the iron. Then, season the strips as you please, and pop them in the waffle iron to cook. You can iron the strips individually for crispy tofu waffle sticks, or place multiple strips side-by-side to compress into a single larger waffle.

The key here is heat, and the name of the game for creating a mouth-watering tofu waffle is "extra crispy." Firm or extra-firm tofu works best for creating waffles with enough structural integrity to hold their shape and retain a toothy chew. Be sure to adequately drain the tofu to achieve mouth-watering golden crispy edges on your strips in the waffle maker. For an extra crispy finish, you could also dredge your tofu strips in cornstarch before ironing them. From there, simply load 'em up with any toppings of your choice and enjoy.