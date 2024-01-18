How Long You Can Store Hard Seltzer Before It Loses Its Bubbles

Hard seltzer has become the go-to refreshment for those seeking a light and bubbly adult beverage. However, have you ever wondered how long it stays good before it loses its effervescence and flavor? Most hard seltzers come with an expiration date stamped on the packaging. It's important to note that this date is not a strict deadline but rather a recommendation for the best time to enjoy the beverage before its taste begins to change. Unlike perishable foods, hard seltzer doesn't spoil or become unsafe after this date; it simply loses some of its quality.

When unopened and properly stored, hard seltzer can retain its bubbles and freshness for an extended period. Sealed hard seltzer cans or bottles can maintain their carbonation for up to six months after the expiration date – or even up to nine months, provided they are stored in a cool, dark, and dry place. It's essential to keep them away from direct sunlight and extreme temperatures to preserve their quality.

Once you pop the tab or twist off the cap, the clock starts ticking on the seltzer's carbonation. How long it retains its fizziness after opening can vary depending on factors like how carbonated the drink is to begin with, temperature, and the quality of the seal. Expect to consume the hard seltzer within a few days of opening to enjoy it with the most carbonation.