Dare To Drink: Mix Fireball And Hot Sauce For A Shot Like No Other

Fireball fans will be happy to tell you, it's all about the burn. Even the brand's official slogan promises, "Tastes like Heaven, burns like Hell." Now, we dare you to twist the proverbial knife and fan the flames with even more burn. It's time to add hot sauce to your Fireball shot (yes, really).

Maybe it's the dizzying carousel of increasingly chaotic world events that keep unfolding over the past three years and won't slow down. Maybe we just need to pull ourselves away from the typewriters and get outside for a little bit. Or, maybe Fireball and hot sauce is actually a killer combo and we aren't off our rockers at all (say it). Even the official Fireball Whisky website recognizes the combo as a real thing. According to the site's authority, this shot bears the foreboding title of "Dragon's Blood."

The Dragon's Blood isn't the kind of shot you rip six of in a night (probably), but it's definitely worth a try for fans of the fuego. To make it, says Fireball, just combine the cinnamon-flavored whisky and one to 10 drops of hot sauce in a shot glass, adjusting the spiciness depending on your preference. Stir to mix and slam it back all at once. The finished product is a cloudy yet vivid crimson-red ripper built to bring the burn and earn the respect (or concern) of friends and fathers-in-law everywhere.