The Only Sugar Content You'll Find When Drinking A True Bourbon

When you ask folks what bourbon tastes like, you'll get all sorts of answers ... such is the complex flavor of this liquor. But two flavor notes in particular will pop up in every person's characterization of this liquor: sweetness and spiciness. While it might make sense to attribute the spiciness to the alcohol, pinpointing where the sweetness comes from is a bit more tricky. The simple explanation that it comes from added sugar doesn't work because bourbon, by law, cannot contain any sugar.

True bourbon whiskey, as defined by the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, is not allowed to have any "coloring, flavoring, blending materials," including artificial sugar. This distinguishes it from other types of whiskey, where distillers can add sweeteners to improve the taste. It's also why a standard 1.5 oz serving of whiskey, including bourbon, shows zero grams of sugar on the USDA's FoodData Central database.

So, where does that subtle sweetness, which emerges after the initial alcohol heat fades on your palate, come from? The answer lies in what contributes significantly to bourbon's enticing flavors: the virgin oak barrel! As bourbon ages in the barrel, it absorbs subtle flavors from the wood, including a small amount of wood sugar. Per the Scientific Reports journal, this sugar is exposed during the charring process of the oak barrel, where the heat alters the wood's microscopic structure. When the newly distilled whiskey is poured in, this sugar dissolves into the spirit, adding a faint sweet note.