Minestra Verde Is The Comforting Italian Soup Loaded With Dark Leafy Greens

When the weather is cold, a bowl of soup can be just the right option to warm you up and provide a satisfying meal. Rustic Italian minestra verde soup, which is packed with fresh vegetables and rich flavors, is one option you may not be familiar with, but it is well worth getting to know. The blended soup brings together a variety of textures and flavors -– from the earthy richness of seasonal leafy greens to the sweetness of carrots and the bite of tasty pasta.

The term "minestra verde" translates to "green soup" in English, and the soup lives up to its name by featuring a vibrant mix of green vegetables as its star ingredients. One of the defining characteristics of minestra verde is its simplicity. One version from our recipe developer Michelle Bottalico does not even require additional broth. Instead, its emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients and uncomplicated preparation allows the natural flavors of the vegetables to shine. Feel free to adapt the recipe to the vegetables you have on hand. Even the greens are flexible.