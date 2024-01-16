Minestra Verde Is The Comforting Italian Soup Loaded With Dark Leafy Greens
When the weather is cold, a bowl of soup can be just the right option to warm you up and provide a satisfying meal. Rustic Italian minestra verde soup, which is packed with fresh vegetables and rich flavors, is one option you may not be familiar with, but it is well worth getting to know. The blended soup brings together a variety of textures and flavors -– from the earthy richness of seasonal leafy greens to the sweetness of carrots and the bite of tasty pasta.
The term "minestra verde" translates to "green soup" in English, and the soup lives up to its name by featuring a vibrant mix of green vegetables as its star ingredients. One of the defining characteristics of minestra verde is its simplicity. One version from our recipe developer Michelle Bottalico does not even require additional broth. Instead, its emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients and uncomplicated preparation allows the natural flavors of the vegetables to shine. Feel free to adapt the recipe to the vegetables you have on hand. Even the greens are flexible.
Seasonal greens and veggies make a satisfying soup
The soup often includes a variety of leafy greens such as spinach, kale, or Swiss chard, providing not only color but also a nutritional boost. Carrots, zucchini, and peas are common additions, contributing sweetness and texture to the soup. In Italy, the choice of vegetables will vary based on the season and regional preferences. You should also feel free to use seasonal choices in the recipe. The simmered greens and vegetables are blended together to make a rustic puree, and recipe developer Michelle Bottalico recommends serving it with a drizzle of olive oil and a dusting of grated Pecorino Romano cheese for an extra layer of flavor.
The soup often includes small-sized pasta, cooked separately and added to the soup as it's served. There is a huge variety of tiny pasta shapes to choose from: rice-shaped orzo, starry stelline, and even fun alphabet pasta. You could also substitute rice or another grain if you prefer, or skip the starch for a less filling bowl of soup. Minestra verde is a versatile dish that adapts to the availability of fresh ingredients, so don't hesitate to use your favorites to make your house version truly your own.