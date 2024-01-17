How To Skin Hazelnuts With The Help Of A Cooling Rack

With their rich flavor and crunchy texture, hazelnuts are a delightful addition to many dishes, from sweet pastries to savory salads. However, preparing them can be a bit of a challenge, especially when it comes to skinning them. The good news is that with the help of a cooling rack and using the rubbing technique, this task becomes much easier.

The process starts with roasting the hazelnuts to help loosen the skins and enhance the nuts' natural flavor. First, set your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. As it is preheating, place a cooling rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Next, spread the nuts in a single layer on the cooling rack and pop them in the oven to roast for 10 to 15 minutes. You'll know they're ready when the skins start cracking, and a rich, nutty aroma fills the air.

Once done, remove the hazelnuts from the oven and let them cool slightly. Now, to skin them, gently roll and press the nuts against the cooling rack. The grid of the rack acts as an abrasive surface, helping to peel off the skins without crushing the nuts. As you do this, the skins will fall through the rack and onto the baking sheet below, keeping your workspace clean and tidy. Continue this process until most of the skins have been removed. Don't worry about the few remaining bits of skin because they won't significantly affect the taste or texture of your dishes.