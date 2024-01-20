Almond Flour Is The Gluten-Free Bread Crumb Swap You Need

It's always smart to know the alternatives we can use for certain ingredients in a recipe. That way, we have something to rely on when our usual choices are not available. More importantly, we can make adjustments when cooking for people who have health-related dietary restrictions. With as much as 1% of the general population affected by celiac disease and up to 13% afflicted with non-celiac gluten sensitivity, it's crucial to know which food items can replace ingredients that contain gluten yet still provide good flavor and texture.

For dishes relying on bread crumbs to bind different components and achieve a delectable texture and presentation, gluten-free almond flour works as a good substitution. Low in carbs but high in nutrients, healthy fats, and fiber, this starch is made from almonds that have been blanched to remove their skins then crushed into a powder that's finer than almond meal. Like its source, it's mildly sweet and nutty with a hint of bitterness that adds a layer of flavor to savory dishes.

How much almond flour you'll use depends on the purpose of the bread crumbs in your recipe. Generally, you can apply a 1-to-1 ratio when it's for coating food for frying or baking and when using it as a binding agent. The exception would be when you're making meatballs or stuffing, when an excessive amount of almond flour would overwhelm the texture and flavor; for this purpose, use ¼ cup of almond flour to replace 1 cup of bread crumbs.