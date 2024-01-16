Brine Pumpkin Seeds In Beer Before Roasting For A More Flavorful Snack

Pumpkin seeds boast a naturally rich and nutty flavor that is transformed and enhanced when roasted. Once freed from the snotty and stringy pulp they are encased in, these seeds are begging for a little culinary creativity. To create that familiar savory crunch that you know and love, pumpkin seeds generally take a quick plunge into saltwater before they hit the sheet pan; however, if you want to craft a truly unique flavor for these seeds, you should consider giving them a beer brine soak.

A beer brine is exactly what it sounds like. Beer, vinegar, salt, sugar, and any spices are mixed to form a magic potion your pumpkin seeds are boiled in and left to marinate overnight. As they are submerged, the seeds absorb malty and hoppy notes, depending on your beer choice. When you are ready to roast your pumpkin seeds, drain the brine off and pat the seeds dry. This step is pivotal because you want them to be free of any excess moisture so they toast up to give you that crunchy exterior and tender interior. You also want to ensure your oven isn't set too high and you don't leave them roasting too long or your seeds will burn.