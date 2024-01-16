Italian-Inspired Seasonings Will Take Your Ribeye Roast To A New Level
Everyone who eats meat has their personal preference for steak cuts, but it's hard to argue with ribeye. While some cuts like filet mignon or strip steak may be more tender, ribeye is the king of beefy taste. Coming from the larger section as prime rib, ribeye is well-marbled with fat without being tough and is considered by some to be the single most flavorful cut of beef. Ribeye roasts have all those same advantages, just in a bigger form perfect for a carved dinner centerpiece instead of a single steak. When you are dealing with a cut of meat that good, you want to let the beef be the star, and not overseason it or drown it out with a ton of sauce. That's why Italian seasonings are such a great pairing for ribeye.
Italian cooking is renowned for the simplicity of its recipes, with techniques that let the quality of fresh ingredients shine and don't get too complicated. A classic example is steak Florentine, which relies on a specific Tuscan cut of steak for much of its flavor, and then accents it with only salt, pepper, and a simple rub of rosemary and olive oil. The seasoning compliments the richness of the beef and elevates it, while still keeping the focus squarely on the steak itself. And while that is a great starting point for the marriage of steak and Italian seasonings, there are plenty of other options for your ribeye roast.
Italian flavors pair well with ribeye roast without overpowering it
Any blend of Italian seasoning for your roast should start with olive oil, which will bring a buttery, peppery flavor to your steak while helping the herbs and spices adhere to the outside. Your seasonings can be rubbed on your ribeye with olive oil, salt, and pepper before the roast goes in the oven, which will infuse the crust of your beef with flavor and bring out stronger notes from the spices as they cook in the fat of the olive oil.
The herbs that make up Italian blends, like basil, rosemary, and sage, have enough strength to stand up to beef and are a great place to start. For longer-cooked meals like roasts, it is usually better to use dried versions of these herbs, which are more potent than fresh and withstand heat better. Garlic is an obvious fresh pairing for these herbs, but lemon is also a nice option to add a little brightness. As an alternative to lemon juice in your rub, you can also try fresh or dried lemon zest.
If you want to step beyond the basics, fennel and coriander are both warm spices that can add some depth to Italian seasonings. And if you like spice, red pepper flakes or dried Calabrian chile powder can bring an undertone of heat and smokiness that will give your ribeye roast a unique twist. Italian seasoning may mean simple, but it doesn't mean not special.