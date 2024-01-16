Italian-Inspired Seasonings Will Take Your Ribeye Roast To A New Level

Everyone who eats meat has their personal preference for steak cuts, but it's hard to argue with ribeye. While some cuts like filet mignon or strip steak may be more tender, ribeye is the king of beefy taste. Coming from the larger section as prime rib, ribeye is well-marbled with fat without being tough and is considered by some to be the single most flavorful cut of beef. Ribeye roasts have all those same advantages, just in a bigger form perfect for a carved dinner centerpiece instead of a single steak. When you are dealing with a cut of meat that good, you want to let the beef be the star, and not overseason it or drown it out with a ton of sauce. That's why Italian seasonings are such a great pairing for ribeye.

Italian cooking is renowned for the simplicity of its recipes, with techniques that let the quality of fresh ingredients shine and don't get too complicated. A classic example is steak Florentine, which relies on a specific Tuscan cut of steak for much of its flavor, and then accents it with only salt, pepper, and a simple rub of rosemary and olive oil. The seasoning compliments the richness of the beef and elevates it, while still keeping the focus squarely on the steak itself. And while that is a great starting point for the marriage of steak and Italian seasonings, there are plenty of other options for your ribeye roast.