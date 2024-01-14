TikTok Chef Lynn Yamada Davis Has Died

The TikTok food community is mourning today following the news that chef Lynn Yamada Davis, a beloved cooking creator, has passed away at the age of 67. Her daughter confirmed to The New York Times that Davis died on January 1 near her home in New Jersey. Her cause of death was esophageal cancer. On January 12, Davis's son, Tim, shared a tribute video to her channel, adding that his mother's "final moments were super peaceful, and thankfully, she was surrounded by the people she loved most."

Davis, known as @cookingwithlynja on TikTok, was a passionate home chef who took a fun and creative approach to everything from baking to barbecuing. One of her first viral videos was a bacon, egg, and cheese tutorial posted in 2020 that garnered 1.7 million views. Just about three years later, fans of her content multiplied more than tenfold. One video posted in 2023, a tutorial for chocolate-covered yogurt strawberry patties, raked in nearly 180 million viewers.

The retired engineer-turned-TikTok influencer became a viral sensation on the platform thanks to her humorous cooking videos and food vlogs, created with the help of her son, a videographer. In fact, Davis credited him for her social media stardom, as he had originally asked her to participate in a video project early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Her cooking tutorials on YouTube and TikTok quickly took off, and as of the time of writing, Davis's channels across social media have amassed a total of more than 31 million followers.