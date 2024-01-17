11 Egg-Based Desserts From Around The World

For fans of flan, one of Japan's most popular desserts could become a new favorite. Found in cafes all over Japan, purin (a Japanese word for "pudding") can be baked (yaki-purin) or steamed (mashi-purin). Convenience stores carry instant purin, and bakeries make all kinds of specialty flavors and shapes. Purin is so popular that Sanrio (the maker of Hello Kitty) has a character named PomPomPurin. With a little technique, purin is also easy to achieve at home.

Baking purin in a warm water bath in the oven ensures even cooking, but these puddings can even be made in an Instant Pot (which uses the steaming method) for an oven-free dessert. Like flan, Japanese purin includes a caramel base that is poured into the bottom of the pans. Once the puddings cool enough to flip over, the caramel will self-sauce the purin. Most purin recipes call for both whole eggs and an extra yolk to get the velvet-smooth mouthfeel similar to crème brûlée. The eggs in the recipe also allow for the custard to keep its shape after being removed from the pan. Once cooled and flipped, the custard is ready as is or can be topped with additional flavorings. Think boba, whipped cream, and fruit.