11 Tips For Making Eggs Tarts

When we talk about egg tarts, what comes to mind? There are a few versions out there, and they're all pretty similar. Here, we're talking about the Hong Kong-style tarts, also known as daan tat. Often confused with the Portuguese version, called pastéis de nata, daan tat has a few marked differences. Generally speaking, because there are likely as many recipes out there as there are bakeries, the Hong Kong version came from British colonizers, while the Macau version is inspired by the Portuguese, and those origins contributed to the final recipes.

Portugal's pastéis de nata are unique because they're made with a whole lot of egg yolks (about six yolks per cup of milk) instead of the whole eggs that make the filling for daan tat. This makes the Portuguese version much richer and vibrantly colored, while Hong Kong's has a more delicate flavor and softer shade. Daan tat is mostly just eggs, sugar, and milk, with the occasional addition of vanilla. Pastéis de nata will often be flavored with orange zest and a sprinkle of cinnamon, giving them a definite dessert-like finish.

Finally, you can easily tell them apart just at a glance as pastéis de nata are cooked until the tops caramelize and develop deeply burnished spots on top, while standard daan tat has unblemished, soft gold tops.