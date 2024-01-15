Don't Rely On Vegetables To Imbue Your Instant Pot Dishes With Flavor

With a million things to do and only 24 hours in a given day, some daily necessities may take a backseat to more pressing matters. Instant pots, the cooking device for people who forget to turn on their slow cooker, assist in the rush of day-to-day life. While it's easy to throw ingredients into the instant pot so it can churn out a meal 30 minutes later, don't expect vegetables to do much for your dishes.

In food, flavor comes from patience as well as fat. The slow simmer, a long boil, lengthy marinating — the creeping passage of time slowly takes flavor from one source to another in glorious osmosis. The richest broths and braises come from foods that have been cooking for hours, developing their tastes. The quick nature of a pressure cooker doesn't allow for that.

Instead, water quickly releases from vegetables, adding even more liquid to food. Without the time for the seasonings to take on a full-bodied flair, the excess liquid simply makes the food bland. After all, what is vegetable stock without the lengthy simmer of ingredients? If you're using vegetables that already have a high water content, add less water than the recipe calls for. You can also swap it out for more flavorful liquids such as broth or wine.