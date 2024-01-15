Use Stuart Pecans To Coat Your Cheese Ball For The Best Flavor

Whether for a get-together over the holidays, an award show celebration, or a viewing party for a sporting event, cheese balls are the perfect appetizer for any entertaining occasion. A good cheese ball is only as good as its ingredients, however, so it is important to pick the right ones — from selecting a high-quality cheese to opting for the best type of pecans. When it comes to the latter of these tasks, we have a tip: For a cheese ball that wows your guests, always use chopped stuart pecans.

It may come as a surprise to learn that there are over one thousand varieties of pecans grown in North America. Stuart pecans are one of the more popular varieties and are the type most often farmed in Georgia. They are highly valued for their sweet, rich pecan flavor as well as their hardy texture, which holds up well to cooking. Their buttery decadence makes them a great choice for many dishes, but especially as a complement to the soft interior of a delectable cheese ball — adding crunch and an indulgent taste that contrasts the salty cheese well.