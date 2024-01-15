Spice Up Any Canned Soup With A Swirl Of Chili Crisp

With so many interesting chili crisp options out there, we can only assume that you have tested out your fair share of new renditions. Consequently, if your collection seems to be growing larger, but your ideas for how to put the condiment to use are dwindling, don't panic. Beyond topping noodles, dumplings, and pizzas, chili crisp is also an easy way to elevate boring bowls of canned soup.

What makes it such a good addition? Chili crisp bursts with spice and umami. Wonderfully fragrant, it's the product of frying chili flakes and other tasty add-ins until they're perfectly crunchy before mixing them with oil. To maximize flavor and texture, recipes often include an array of strong ingredients, from fiery Sichuan peppercorns to earthy mushroom powder, preserved black beans to punchy garlic, or even dried seaweed and warm spices. Given the condiment's tremendous depth, it's no wonder that it makes a delightful finishing touch to any dish — so why should store-bought soup be an exception?

A swirl of chili crisp delivers an instant wow factor to lackluster soups. Improving aesthetics with its vibrant red-amber hue, it also adds much-needed textural variety. But most notably, it boosts flavor. Spicy, funky, and fatty, the sauce provides complexity that one-dimensional soup so frequently lacks, which is why using it to revamp canned soup is a no-brainer.