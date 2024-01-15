The Kingston Soundsystem Cocktail Is A Colorful Way To Use Suze

In 2017, the digital magazine Punch challenged bartenders to devise drink recipes drawing from favorite songs. Shannon Mustipher of New York's Glady's bar stepped up to the challenge by creating the Kingston Soundsystem, a cocktail inspired by one of Horace Andy's reggae tunes. Mustipher looked to the Jungle Bird, a red tiki cocktail that mixes rum, Campari, pineapple juice, and lime, for recipe guidance.

Made up of aged pot still Jamaican rum, overproof rum, Suze, soursop or pineapple juice, and lime juice, Mustipher's Kingston Soundsystem concoction is shaken with ice and strained before being crowned with a lime and pineapple leaf garnish and served. The inclusion of Suze, an established French bitters, invites a canary hue to the glass for a flavorful, woodsy conjuring of bittersweet backyard bashes.

Suze has a lively history of its own. When it was invented, the brightly colored aperitif was created using yellow gentian roots — not wine — and was packaged in tall, skinny bottles that were unique for the time. Advertising efforts were focused on cafes and restaurants where socialites gathered, and the brand embraced its wildcard reputation. The approach worked, and the yellow beverage won a gold medal at the Paris Universal Exhibition in 1900. The inclusion of the quirky product is fitting for a drink named after a song called "Skylarking."