You Should Start Adding Paprika To Desserts. Here's Why And How

Paprika may be the star of savory goulash, Romesco sauce, and deviled eggs, but the spice has more than just a savory purpose. Contrary to its most common uses, the seasoning can be used in a variety of sweet applications. Since paprika may be one of those ingredients that idly lingers in your spice cabinet, there's no better time than the present to take advantage of its richly nuanced flavor by incorporating it into your most beloved sweet treats.

First things first, what is paprika? Essentially, the crimson-colored spice is made by drying and pulverizing (usually sweet) red peppers. At its most basic, paprika tastes mild and mellow, boasting a sweetly faint peppery flavor. Depending on the variety, it can also possess fruity notes or hints of heat, as in the case of various Hungarian paprikas, or toasty traces of smoke, as with Spanish pimentón. Because it is riddled with flavor, it's only right that the spice be used to boost complexity in desserts. By giving sweets another dimension of depth, paprika can help round out overly saccharine flavors, all while contributing a pleasant pop of color.

Paprika can be sprinkled directly into cake batter and cookie dough, or used to improve recipes for custard, ganache, or frosting. Plus, it creates an impressive final touch when dusted over dainty macarons or used to coat cinnamon-y snickerdoodles. This brings us to the next big question, which ingredients pair best with paprika?