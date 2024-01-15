The Sheet Pan Tip For Perfectly Shaped Homemade Burger Buns

Homemade burger buns have a charm all their own. Not only are they deliciously fluffy, but they also offer you the freedom to customize them to your taste. One of the biggest advantages is the ability to shape the buns as you like. While traditional burger buns are known for their dome top, sometimes a flatter shape is more practical and provides a better eating experience, especially if you love a good wide burger with lots of toppings.

The process begins with preparing your favorite burger bun dough as usual. Once it's mixed, kneaded, and has had an initial rise, divide the dough into equal portions then shape into round balls. Transfer the balls onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper. This is where things get interesting.

Instead of allowing the dough balls to rise freely, you're going to guide their expansion into a flatter form using another sheet pan on top of them. The weight of the pan will keep gentle pressure on the dough, forcing it to expand outward rather than upward. Doing this ensures that your buns will have a consistent thickness and shape, making them more practical when it's time to dress your burgers.