How To Tell If Chia Seeds Have Gone Bad

There is no doubt that chia seeds are a very popular ingredient, having become an over $200 million market in the United States this past year. The fanfare over these little seeds doesn't come without reason — they are packed with tons of fiber, protein, and other nutrients to keep you full and energized. Odds are you probably have a bag of chia seeds in your pantry right now. A few chia seeds go a long way, though, and if you are someone who goes through your stock somewhat slowly, it is important to be aware that these seeds do spoil eventually. Here's how to discern if your chia seeds are safe to eat.

Chia seeds can expire due to their high amounts of fatty oil. Over time, the oil in the seeds will begin to oxidize, chemically altering the quality of the seeds until they are completely rancid. You can tell if your chia seeds have spoiled in several ways. The first is to check for signs of moisture or mold. Mold grows very quickly in chia seeds that have gotten moist, so if you see any dampness at all, you can conclude that the seeds are no longer edible. Next, look for seeds that have clumped together, as this is a sign that the oil inside the seeds is rancid. Finally, any unpleasant smell or taste, or any indication that bugs have gotten into the container, are sure signs that the seeds need to be tossed.