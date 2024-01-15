Give Green Bean Casserole A Big Flavor Boost By Charring The Main Ingredient

Green bean casserole is a classic Thanksgiving side dish that isn't just delicious but also incredibly easy to make. Old-school recipes tend to use premade products, making the assembly a matter of opening a few cans, dumping everything into a casserole dish, and baking. As cooking trends have headed in the direction of favoring fresh, whole ingredients, canned green beans have gone out of style. Modern recipes tend to use frozen, blanched green beans for a fresher taste and texture. However, their flavor takes a backseat to the umami richness of cream of mushroom soup.

If you want your green beans to take center stage, charring them will provide a show-stopping texture and flavor that will bring your green bean casserole to the next level. Charred green beans enhance the underlying vegetal flavor while also tacking on a caramelized richness and a bitter finish from those wonderfully blistered edges. Charring also transforms their texture from soft and tender to chewy and slightly crunchy.

Charring fresh green beans will provide the purest, freshest taste for a more sophisticated scratch-made casserole. French-cut green beans are sold in bags, saving you the trouble of trimming them. That said, you can also char frozen green beans for an even more streamlined preparation.