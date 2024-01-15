Make Your Next Batch Of Granola Ultra Savory With Bold Herbs

Granola is a high-nutrient, high-calorie, shelf-stable, easily transportable snack seemingly tailor-made for fueling hikers. But, if you've visited a modern grocery store, chances are you've spied granola's candy-dotted contemporaries, and those sweet chocolate-loaded versions seem a lot closer to a dessert than something you'd be organically (pun intended) prompted to describe as "fuel." We're all about a non-faithful adaptation, especially in the name of culinary exploration or satisfying a sweet tooth, but if you haven't been turned on to savory granola yet, it might be time to give it a try.

According to Culinary Lore, granola was "officially" invented in 1863 by a guy called James Caleb Jackson, who marketed his proto-granola as a way to calm yourself down and quell sexual excitement. In other words, chocolate was not an ingredient you'd find in the granolas of yore. While Jackson's motivations might not have aged particularly well, his invention demonstrates that granola doesn't need help from rich toppings to be delicious.

Keeping it simple lets the toasted flavor of the oats and nuts shine, especially when bolstered by savory ingredients like dried herbs. Put this tip to the test with our Savory Granola Bars packed with rosemary, oregano, and black pepper. These bars feature a dense mix of oats and seeds, plus coconut oil, honey, and dehydrated pomegranate seeds for dimensionality. Or, if clusters are more your style, this Savory Walnut-Oregano Granola stars white sesame seeds, coriander, and roughly-chopped walnuts for body and a toothy chew.