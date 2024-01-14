Booza Is The Stretchy Mediterranean Ice Cream You Should Know

While the specifics of its origin are uncertain, it's clear the dessert has been around for a while. According to the Museum of London, preparations in Syria and the Levant region date back to the 15th century. However, many believe that booza originated in the neighboring mountains of Turkey, where the employed salep grows wild and the dessert is known as dondurma, according to Arab America. The sweet continues to be a popular delight in this region, along with Greece, Egypt, Jordan, and other nations in the Levant.

Many establishments that sell this treat have been open for decades, with the booza-making skills taught through generations. The combination of the gum-like mastic and salep (which is sourced from the root of an orchid) forms the foundation for the ice cream. However, it's the repeated pounding of the mixture that creates its unique texture. It's then rolled into a spiral and often covered with pistachios before being cut and portioned.

Due to the rarity of salep outside of the Middle East, it's difficult to replicate the stretchy dessert abroad. A shop selling booza opened in Brooklyn, and it's possible to purchase online too. However, to find the greatest selection and see the pounding in action, it's necessary to head to producing areas. Seek out a vendor in the Eastern Mediterranean to dig into a tasty rendition.