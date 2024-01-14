Why Martha Stewart Recommends Braising Pork Shoulder With The Fat Side Up

When it comes to braising pork shoulder, it almost seems like there's no wrong way to do it. The cut of meat is so rife with fat and connective tissue, that the moist, gentle heat over a relatively long cook time renders a succulent end product every time. That said, even with the simplest of recipes, there are tips and techniques that help optimize braised pork shoulder. From searing the meat to how you season it and what liquid you braise it in, many factors come into play. So, when the esteemed Martha Stewart offers up a pointer for how to better braise pork shoulder, we're all ears.

As mentioned, this cut of meat contains no small amount of intramuscular fat. During the braising process that fat melts, keeping the meat moist, unctuous, and flavorful. But pork shoulder also features a thick layer of fat on one exterior side. If the pork shoulder is rind- or skin-on, that fat is located under the skin, otherwise it will be apparent on one side of the cut. It too will melt as the pork shoulder cooks, but how and where it melts can be slightly controlled to an advantage. Stewart, in a YouTube video detailing braised pulled pork, recommends positioning the pork shoulder so that the fat side is up towards the top of the braising vessel. While cooking, that fat renders slowly, all the while dripping down and basting the meat below in a moistening and protective fashion.