Canned Pumpkin Belongs In Your Next Homemade Curry

Few things compare to a hot bowl of curry on a cold, dreary, mid-winter day. Steaming hot, silky, and creamy in texture, and boosted with comforting spices, a serving of homemade curry will not only fill your belly — but it will warm your heart. However, should the day come when you may need to bump the coziness up another level, you should know that canned pumpkin belongs in it, too.

You've all surely heard about pumpkin spice lattes, but what about a bit of pumpkin spice in your curry? This combination brings together two iconic fall-winter flavors, and it just so happens that they pair together perfectly. Just like the pumpkin spice mix in your lattes, warming curries often utilize spices like cinnamon and ginger. They're usually given added depth in traditional Indian dishes by the addition of everything from curry powder to cumin, turmeric, and garam masala. And, just like in Thai coconut curries, where kabocha squash is often used, the canned puree adds a subtle sweetness and creamy texture that can reduce, or even eliminate the need for dairy.