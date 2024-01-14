The Best Way To Store Macaroni And Cheese In The Fridge Or Freezer

Macaroni and cheese is an indulgent comfort food whether it's made from scratch and baked in a casserole dish or the store-bought kind that goes directly from the box to a saucepan on the stove. Unless you're feeding a family or hosting a dinner party, there's a good chance you'll be happily stuck with leftovers. There's a lot to consider when storing those extras because the dish contains an array of dairy products like butter, cheese, and milk — and you don't want to risk any of it spoiling.

The first step to storing leftover macaroni and cheese is not letting it sit out for more than two hours, otherwise it might start to spoil, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Contrary to what some believe, you don't have to let the mac and cheese cool down before it goes in the fridge. But for the sake of convenience later, when you're ready to store it, portion it out and store individual servings separately. For storage in the fridge, place the leftovers in glass or silicone containers that fully seal. Otherwise, tightly wrap the container in aluminum foil or plastic wrap. To freeze mac and cheese, transfer it to a freezer-safe container with a lid that fully seals to present freezer burn. Either way, don't forget to mark the container with the date so you know how long it's been in there.