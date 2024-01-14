Stale Crumbl Cookies Are Brought Back To Life In The Air Fryer

Crumbl cookies have taken the dessert world by storm and for good reason. These cookies aren't just your average treat; they're oversized, soft and crumbly, and come in a variety of unique flavors that change weekly. From the classic chocolate chip to more adventurous examples like funfetti milkshake and pumpkin pie, there's always something new to try.

While Crumbl cookies are best enjoyed fresh, sometimes we end up with more cookies than we can eat. As time passes, the delicious treats lose their moisture and become hard and less enjoyable. This natural staling process is common for all baked goods, but it hits harder when it's your favorite Crumbl cookie.

But don't despair, and definitely don't throw them away! The simple solution to this problem is your air fryer. This popular kitchen appliance known for making crispy fries and chicken wings can be your secret weapon for reviving stale cookies. The air fryer works by circulating hot air around the food, which might seem like it would dry out the cookies even more, but the key is in how you use it. By setting it to a lower temperature and timing it right, you can gently but quickly warm the cookies, allowing them to regain some of their lost softness.