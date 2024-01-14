Stale Crumbl Cookies Are Brought Back To Life In The Air Fryer
Crumbl cookies have taken the dessert world by storm and for good reason. These cookies aren't just your average treat; they're oversized, soft and crumbly, and come in a variety of unique flavors that change weekly. From the classic chocolate chip to more adventurous examples like funfetti milkshake and pumpkin pie, there's always something new to try.
While Crumbl cookies are best enjoyed fresh, sometimes we end up with more cookies than we can eat. As time passes, the delicious treats lose their moisture and become hard and less enjoyable. This natural staling process is common for all baked goods, but it hits harder when it's your favorite Crumbl cookie.
But don't despair, and definitely don't throw them away! The simple solution to this problem is your air fryer. This popular kitchen appliance known for making crispy fries and chicken wings can be your secret weapon for reviving stale cookies. The air fryer works by circulating hot air around the food, which might seem like it would dry out the cookies even more, but the key is in how you use it. By setting it to a lower temperature and timing it right, you can gently but quickly warm the cookies, allowing them to regain some of their lost softness.
How to reheat Crumbl cookies in an air fryer
To reheat Crumbl cookies in an air fryer, start by preheating your air fryer at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While the air fryer is preheating, get your cookies ready. Take your stale Crumbl cookies and place them in the air fryer basket. It's crucial to arrange them in a single layer with some space between each cookie. This spacing allows the hot air to circulate freely around each cookie, ensuring they heat evenly.
Now, let the cookies heat for about two to three minutes. Keep a close watch on them because the exact time may vary depending on your air fryer and how stale the cookies are, as well as their exact size. After three minutes, check the cookies. They should start to feel softer. If they're not quite there yet, you can heat them for another minute, but be careful not to overdo it.
Once the cookies are warmed to your satisfaction, carefully remove them from the air fryer. They will be quite hot, so it's best to use a spatula or tongs. Place them on a cooling rack or a plate and give them a minute or two to cool down to reach the perfect eating temperature and texture. And there you have it, your Crumbl cookies should now be wonderfully warm and soft, much like they were when they were fresh. Happy snacking.