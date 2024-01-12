The Food Trend Katie Lee Hopes To See Less Of In 2024 - Exclusive

Across social media, there were a slew of interesting and odd food trends in 2023. Cottage cheese was used in everything from noodles to ice cream. Single-color vintage cakes made a comeback and were covered in decadent, draped piping. Then there was the more questionable-looking decision of putting McDonald's McFlurry ice cream between two hashbrowns to make a sandwich.

When we spoke with the cookbook author and co-host of "The Kitchen" Katie Lee Biegel, we were curious to find out what new trends she foresees on the horizon for this new year. While promoting her line of organic wines from Kind of Wild, she told us during our exclusive interview that she was actually just hoping for more of a return to simplicity.

"I hope to see less trends of food that are just for Instagram — of things that are just to look over the top," Biegel explained. "I want to get back to food that you want to eat. Good, honest food — that's what I like."