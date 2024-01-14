The Reason You Should Always Buy Dry Scallops Over Wet

If you've ever tried to cook sea scallops and found your pan full of liquid rather than the caramelized meaty scallops you envisioned, you've experienced the disappointment of wet-packed scallops. The term wet-packed refers to a water or chemical soaking process after the scallops are harvested that increases their weight and extends their shelf life. While this method enhances the scallops' moisture retention, it can compromise their natural flavor, often leaving behind a slightly soapy or chemical taste, and when cooked, all that extra water ends up in your pan. Wet scallops may be more readily available because the processing extends their shelf life, but it's well worth searching out dry-packed scallops instead to avoid that chemical soak.

As the name suggests, dry scallops have not been treated with any chemicals or preservatives. They are shucked directly from the shell and immediately frozen, ensuring a pure, untainted seafood flavor. The absence of added water and chemicals results in a concentrated scallop taste, showcasing the natural sweetness and brininess of the mollusk. Although they are more expensive pound-for-pound, you're not paying for the added water, so you get a much better scallop on your plate.