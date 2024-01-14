Sheet Pan Salad Is The Delicious Way To Use Far Fewer Dishes

While a simple garden or wedge salad is a refreshing and healthy side dish or starter, health enthusiasts, foodies, and chefs have all capitalized on the infinite potential salads have to become the centerpiece. Main course salads are increasingly popular, encompassing a wide variety of raw and cooked vegetables, proteins, and grains for a flavorful, hearty, and texturally exciting meal. However, more elaborate salads require more prep work, different cooking methods, and more dishes.

Sheet pan salads are an efficient and delicious way to use fewer dishes while still creating a complex and filling combination of cooked and raw veggies. Sheet pan dinners are a well-known concept that saves you multiple roasting pans and bowls by seasoning and oiling proteins and veggies directly on the oven pan. Sheet pan salads are essentially sheet pan meals with extra garnishes. The only dishes you'll dirty are the sheet pan and the knife and cutting board you use to prep the ingredients.

As the sheet pan ingredients roast, you'll have plenty of time to chop up raw ingredients and prepare a fresh salad dressing. Once out of the oven, you can assemble the raw ingredients over the cooked ingredients and finish with a drizzle of dressing, effectively converting the sheet pan into a serving dish. Plus, a shallow serving dish makes for a more colorful and revealing presentation; the chef has more control over the distribution of ingredients, thereby giving the diner a complete preview of all the fix-ins.