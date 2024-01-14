A Handful Of Dry-Roasted Nuts Is The Flavor Upgrade Your Cereal Needs

Are you looking to add flavor and texture to make your morning cereal more exciting? A simple yet effective way to do this is by introducing a handful of dry-roasted nuts. Dry-roasting nuts will enhance their natural flavors and aromas and add a satisfying crunch that complements cereals as they soften and get soggy in milk. If you're wondering how one dry roasts nuts, we've got you covered.

First, preheat a skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Then, without adding any oil or butter, add the nuts of your choice and pan-toast or dry-roast them until they become aromatic. Larger nuts, like walnuts, can be chopped up first. Some nuts will pop and crackle, like pepitas. The key is to get the nuts browned all over but not blackened. To cook them evenly, use a spatula or wooden spoon to toss or stir the nuts in the pan.

Nuts will also shine as they release their natural oils during roasting. Once roasted through, remove the nuts from the heat and allow them to cool before adding them to your cereal. Alternatively, you can lay the nuts out in a single layer and use the air fryer or oven to dry roast them. Pairing these dry-roasted nuts, like almonds or pistachios, with fresh or dried fruits like mulberries can create lovely flavors in your breakfast bowl.