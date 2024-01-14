A Handful Of Dry-Roasted Nuts Is The Flavor Upgrade Your Cereal Needs
Are you looking to add flavor and texture to make your morning cereal more exciting? A simple yet effective way to do this is by introducing a handful of dry-roasted nuts. Dry-roasting nuts will enhance their natural flavors and aromas and add a satisfying crunch that complements cereals as they soften and get soggy in milk. If you're wondering how one dry roasts nuts, we've got you covered.
First, preheat a skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Then, without adding any oil or butter, add the nuts of your choice and pan-toast or dry-roast them until they become aromatic. Larger nuts, like walnuts, can be chopped up first. Some nuts will pop and crackle, like pepitas. The key is to get the nuts browned all over but not blackened. To cook them evenly, use a spatula or wooden spoon to toss or stir the nuts in the pan.
Nuts will also shine as they release their natural oils during roasting. Once roasted through, remove the nuts from the heat and allow them to cool before adding them to your cereal. Alternatively, you can lay the nuts out in a single layer and use the air fryer or oven to dry roast them. Pairing these dry-roasted nuts, like almonds or pistachios, with fresh or dried fruits like mulberries can create lovely flavors in your breakfast bowl.
Fruits and berries pair well with dry-roasted nuts in your elevated cereals
Need some ideas for cereal, nut, and fruit combinations to try? For a classic cereal combination, try adding dry-roasted almonds to a bowl of traditional wheat flakes. The almonds' deep, rich flavor pairs well with wheat's mild taste. If you're a fan of fruitier cereals, toss in some slices of fresh or dried strawberries. Freeze-dried ones would work as well. The sweetness and tartness from the strawberries work wonderfully with blander cereals and rich almonds.
Another combination is to pair dry-roasted macadamia nuts with fresh or dried apricots in a bowl of bran cereal. Macadamia nuts are creamy and crunchy, while the dried apricots are sweet and toothsome. Both will elevate a boring bowl of bran cereal to a fun mix of textures and flavors. Oatmeal fans can mix dry-roasted walnuts with banana slices, chocolate chips, and oatmeal. Each spoonful will taste like banana bread.
For an autumnal spin, crush some dry-roasted walnuts and mix them with diced apples in a bowl of cinnamon or cardamom-flavored granola. Of course, feel free to experiment with different nuts, fruits, and cereal types to discover your ideal combination for breakfast or brunch. You can't go wrong when you make cereal combinations with ingredients that please your palate.