For Crispy Yet Chewy Garlic Bread, Reach For A French Loaf

Garlic bread is the perfect side dish for an array of pastas, soups, and salads. Or, it works as an appetizer at a dinner party, delicious enough to distract your guests until the main course is ready. With all this in mind, it doesn't hurt to know some tips and tricks to make the best homemade garlic bread — including what bread to use as your base.

While you can technically choose any old bread, for the best garlic bread, you want something that has a crisp exterior but is soft inside so that the finished product will still be nice and chewy — for this, reach for a French loaf. There's really nothing better than buying a fresh French loaf from a bakery, so you may as well put it to good use and make a batch of homemade garlic bread.

If you don't have access to French bread for any reason, ciabatta bread is a great choice as well — it's even the type of bread we use in the Tasting Table recipe for homemade garlic bread — because it has a very similar texture to French bread.