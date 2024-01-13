For Meatballs With A Honeyed Twist, Crush Up Some Graham Crackers

Mastering a meatball recipe should be a top priority on your list of culinary skills to perfect. A savory bite of meaty deliciousness, they're both a saucy dinner-time staple and a cocktail party favorite. Perfect for any and every occasion — knowing your way around a meatball recipe definitely pays off. Yet, even if you've perfected your recipe, there's always room for improvement. Of the many ways you could introduce more flavor into meatballs, our preferred method is using graham crackers to impart a pleasant trace of sweetness.

Believe it or not, graham crackers can be used for more than just no-bake pie crusts and s'mores. Though the honeyed, whole wheat crackers are chiefly used in desserts, their subtle sugary quality makes them suitable for boosting depth, even in savory recipes like meatballs. Crumbled and crushed into fine crumbs, they act as a binding agent similar to traditional bread crumbs, infusing them with an incredible amount of flavor.

Graham crackers have a sweet and honeyed flavor that can work to enhance any lackluster meatball. However, the reality is that the crackers also possess a distinct nuttiness and notes of warm spices like cinnamon, which can amplify the nuanced flavors in anything from a vegan lentil-based "meatball" to one made of spiced lamb.