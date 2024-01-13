Avocado Toast Is Better With Artichoke Heart Puree

While guacamole remains a mainstay at Mexican food restaurants and backyard barbecues alike, avocado toast is an even simpler use of mashed avocados that has become one of the biggest global culinary trends of the 21st century. Avocado toast is a fully customizable foundation for numerous toppings, from jammy eggs to microgreens. If you're looking to expand your fancy toast horizons, artichoke heart puree is an unexpectedly delicious texture and flavor upgrade worth trying.

Artichoke hearts are meaty and creamy with a distinct vegetal flavor that's already a famous addition to various hearty dips and spreads. Meanwhile, avocados are rich, velvety, and endlessly versatile. Blending the two together will infuse avocados with artichokes' unique taste while also bolstering their creaminess. Whether you choose marinated artichoke hearts in oil or canned in brine, both are wonderful options to puree into an avocado mash. The marinated hearts in oil will add an herbal savoriness, while the canned variety offer a purer artichoke flavor. You can add whole artichoke hearts directly to avocado, mashing the two together for a chunkier texture. Both ingredients will break down easily under the weight of a potato masher or even the back of a fork. You can also puree them in a food processor for a uniformly creamy spread.