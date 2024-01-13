Seafood Most Definitely Belongs In Chili

Especially in the fall and winter, chili is the warm, chunky stew that soothes our souls. We tend to lump it into two categories: Chili with meat, like beef or turkey, or vegetarian chili that piles on the beans or sweet potatoes. But what if there was a third option? Pescatarians can rest easy knowing that while seafood may not be the most common chili mix-in, it definitely belongs in your hearty bowls.

Plunking seafood in tomato-based broths has been done plenty of times before, so this version of chili isn't really breaking the mold here. Cioppino features crushed tomatoes, shrimp, mussels, and squid, while classic French bouillabaisse includes tomatoes and a variety of fishy ingredients. But adding seafood to your chili takes this traditional cowboy dish and makes it just a little fancier.

Amidst all the pantry ingredients like canned tomatoes, beans, and corn, you can also enjoy succulent shrimp, buttery scallops, or fresh crab. Plus, the unexpected proteins give you a little wiggle room to get creative with your seasonings and add-ins. And by adding this twist to a classic dish, you can still get all your protein in, just with lighter ingredients than beef or pork.