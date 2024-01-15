Spice Up Clementines Slices With A Cinnamon Sugar Dusting

Clementines, bursting with juicy citrus flavor, are irresistible on their own. They're perfect for adding a touch of acidity to dishes or sweetness to salads. They can even be used in desserts like citrus curd and baked goods. But for an easy treat that's far from ordinary, it's time to try clementine slices with a dash of warm, aromatic cinnamon sugar. Get ready to indulge in a harmonious blend of flavors that will brighten your day.

Cinnamon sugar is a classic combination loved for its comforting, sweet, and slightly spicy notes. While you might think of sticky buns, toast, or snickerdoodle cookies when it comes to uses for cinnamon sugar, applying the mixture to clementine slices isn't so far-fetched. In fact, cinnamon-dusted oranges are commonly found in Morocco where they are served for dessert. In the United States, we often see orange cinnamon rolls, mulled wine spices, or even clementines in cinnamon simple syrup for a juicer take on this dish.

All of these recipes use some type of orange citrus and cinnamon. So, it's easy to see why clementines dusted with cinnamon sugar would be a delicious match. The warm, earthy tones complement the natural sweetness and tanginess of clementines, creating a flavor symphony that dances on your taste buds.