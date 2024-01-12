Raspberries And Soy Sauce Are All You Need To Dress Up Your Next Salmon

The beauty of this sauce is that you can make it as simple or complex as you'd like. If you want the easiest recipe possible, simply stir raspberry jam or marmalade together with soy sauce until the mixture reaches a uniform consistency. Or, you can pulverize fresh raspberries with a fork until they turn mushy and whisk them together with soy sauce in a similar manner. Then, all you have to do is spread the sauce over your salmon and bake or air fry your fish.

While this simple glaze is delicious all on its own, feel free to add in a few quick ingredients to punch it up even more. If you want to amp up the sweetness, you can include a dash of honey or maple syrup, which may be especially helpful if you use fresh raspberries instead of an already-sweetened jam. To enhance the tartness, include a little apple cider or white wine vinegar; and to add even more depth of flavor, stir in spices like salt, pepper, paprika, red pepper flakes, ginger powder, garlic powder, or cayenne. Again, the raspberry ingredient you use matters here, as the pulverized fruits will likely already contain plenty of tart flavor, while you may want to add in some vinegar to balance out a sweet marmalade. But as long as you have your raspberries and soy sauce base, you have all you need for a fun salmon sauce.