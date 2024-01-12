Raspberries And Soy Sauce Are All You Need To Dress Up Your Next Salmon
We love an easy weeknight salmon recipe, which serves as a quick way to get a nutritious dinner on the table. But if you're getting sick of the same old lemon-garlic-butter flavor combination, it may be time to switch up the recipe. Luckily, you don't have to get complicated or spend much extra time in the kitchen to create an unexpectedly delicious sauce for your fish — all you need are raspberries and soy sauce.
If these two ingredients sound a little out of pocket on your salmon filets, think of this combination as a twist on a teriyaki recipe, which typically includes soy sauce and a sweetener like honey or maple syrup. The raspberry addition, however, gives it a tasty flavor upgrade. Not only do the fruits provide some sweetness, which can balance out the saltiness of the soy sauce, but they also lend a tart taste, which really makes this glaze pop. We already know that salmon and acidic flavors are a match made in heaven, as seen by the lemon slices or juice typically used on the fish, but these little red gems will add a unique brightness without much extra effort.
How to make salmon with raspberries and soy sauce
The beauty of this sauce is that you can make it as simple or complex as you'd like. If you want the easiest recipe possible, simply stir raspberry jam or marmalade together with soy sauce until the mixture reaches a uniform consistency. Or, you can pulverize fresh raspberries with a fork until they turn mushy and whisk them together with soy sauce in a similar manner. Then, all you have to do is spread the sauce over your salmon and bake or air fry your fish.
While this simple glaze is delicious all on its own, feel free to add in a few quick ingredients to punch it up even more. If you want to amp up the sweetness, you can include a dash of honey or maple syrup, which may be especially helpful if you use fresh raspberries instead of an already-sweetened jam. To enhance the tartness, include a little apple cider or white wine vinegar; and to add even more depth of flavor, stir in spices like salt, pepper, paprika, red pepper flakes, ginger powder, garlic powder, or cayenne. Again, the raspberry ingredient you use matters here, as the pulverized fruits will likely already contain plenty of tart flavor, while you may want to add in some vinegar to balance out a sweet marmalade. But as long as you have your raspberries and soy sauce base, you have all you need for a fun salmon sauce.