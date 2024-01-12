The Oil Trick To Cook Perfect Skin-On Chicken Thighs In The Instant Pot

Did you know you can cook the perfect skin-on chicken thighs in the Instant Pot? Beyond its famed pressure cooking prowess, the Instant Pot harbors a lesser-known yet equally impressive function: the "Saute" setting. This often-overlooked feature transforms your Instant Pot into a versatile cooking tool capable of sauteing, simmering, frying, and even browning –- ideal for preparing delicious skin-on chicken thighs and other proteins.

To saute food in your Instant Pot, simply press the "Saute" button. Wait for the machine to indicate that it's ready — a clear "HOT" message will appear in red letters on the display screen, signaling the perfect temperature to start cooking. Then, note this crucial step: Pour in your choice of neutral cooking oil. Olive oil is fine too, adding a subtle hint of its distinct flavor to the dish. Place your chicken thighs skin-side down with the oil gently sizzling in the pot. Unlike conventional frying pans on a stove, the Instant Pot usually takes a bit longer to brown the chicken, so give it a few minutes.

Let the chicken skin crisp and brown before flipping the chicken thighs over to cook for another minute or so. The point here is to par-cook the chicken and brown and crisp the skin for flavor, not to cook the meat thoroughly. The other functions of the Instant Pot will take over the rest of the cooking.